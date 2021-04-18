Left Menu

Soccer-Brebner out after Victory suffer seven-goal thrashing

We both want what's right for this football club," he added. "As head coach, tonight was unacceptable and I take the brunt of that.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 06:31 IST
Melbourne Victory parted company with head coach Grant Brebner after the Scot saw his last-placed side handed a 7-0 thrashing by rivals Melbourne City in the A-League on Saturday. Jamie Maclaren scored five times against 10-man Victory as City moved to the top of the standings while Brebner stepped down from his role at the helm of the team.

"Grant, myself, our chief executive and some board members have met and we've come to the agreement that Grant will no longer be the coach of Melbourne Victory," said club chairman Anthony Di Pietro. "It is in the best interests of everyone involved – the club, Grant as a person. We wanted to make that clear this evening."

Brebner was appointed head coach late last year and the former midfielder took the club into the last 16 of the Asian Champions League in Qatar soon after taking over. But Victory's A-League form has been dismal, with the club rooted to the bottom of the standings with just three wins from 16 games so far this season.

"I sit here and the first thing that comes to my mind is thanking the club for giving me the opportunity to be head coach of this fantastic football club," said Brebner. "It's a privilege and an honour to be given the opportunity to do this," he added.

The thrashing at the hands of their cross-town rivals was the final straw for Victory, who trailed to an Andrew Nabbout goal before captain Adama Traore was sent off in the 30th minute. From there, City ran riot, with Maclaren taking his tally to 19 for the season while Adrian Luna was also on the scoresheet as Patrick Kisnorbo's team moved into first place following Central Coast Mariners' 1-0 loss against Western United.

"That result tonight was unacceptable," said Brebner. "I have so much respect for the chairman, in terms of everything he has achieved and done for this football club. We both want what's right for this football club," he added.

"As head coach, tonight was unacceptable and I take the brunt of that. This club will move forward."

