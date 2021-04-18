Left Menu

Athletics-Rejuvenated Kipchoge wins NN Mission Marathon

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 14:21 IST
Jonathan Korir of Kenya was second with a personal best of 2:06.40. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder, sent a warning to his rivals ahead of this year's Tokyo Olympics by cruising to victory in the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, the Netherlands on Sunday.

In his first outing since a shock defeat at October's London marathon, where he came in at an eighth place, Kipchoge finished the marathon at Twente Airport with a time of two hours and 04.30 minutes to reaffirm his status as the hot favourite for the Olympic race in Sapporo in August.

Jonathan Korir of Kenya was second with a personal best of 2:06.40.

