Happy with my performance at Asian Championships: Mirabai Chanu after bagging bronze medal

Mirabai Chanu said she is happy with her performance in the Asian Weighlifting Championships after she set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg in the competition to cross the old mark of 118 kg.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:24 IST
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ Mirabai Chanu Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mirabai Chanu said she is happy with her performance in the Asian Weighlifting Championships after she set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg in the competition to cross the old mark of 118 kg. Mirabai also created a new national record as she lifted a total of 205 kg (86 kg snatch + 119 kg Clean and Jerk) which also won her the bronze medal at the showpiece event.

In a tweet, she said, "I am happy with my performance at the Asian Championship 2021. Thank you everyone for your love and support. I will continue to work hard and improve myself." Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju congratulated her for the achievement.

"In her first international competition in more than a year, @mirabai_chanu makes a new national record of 205 kgs at the Asian Championships and won bronze medal. Her perfect clean and jerk lift of 119 kg is a new world record! Target Olympic Podium Mirabai!" he tweeted. The weightlifter replied to the minister and thanked him for providing the best facilities and support.

"Thank you so much @KirenRijiju for providing us best facilities and all kind of support," Mirabai replied on Rijiju's tweet. (ANI)

