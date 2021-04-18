Left Menu

Motor racing-Miami to make F1 debut from 2022 under 10-year deal

The grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second Formula One race for the United States in addition to the one in Austin, Texas. Formula One said in a statement the date of the Miami race had yet to be decided.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:39 IST
Motor racing-Miami to make F1 debut from 2022 under 10-year deal
Formula One said the promoter would ensure discounted tickets for Miami Gardens residents as well as creating a programme to support local businesses and the community. Image Credit: ANI

Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers on Sunday. The Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second Formula One race for the United States in addition to the one in Austin, Texas.

Formula One said in a statement the date of the Miami race had yet to be decided. Miami will be the 11th location Formula One has raced at in the United States since the world championship started in 1950.

"The U.S. is a key growth market for us and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali. "We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community."

Liberty Media-owned Formula One has targeted Miami as a venue for some time but faced strong local opposition from residents worried about excessive noise and air pollution. In 2019, Formula One and local organisers abandoned plans to hold the race in the downtown area and put forward a revised layout winding around the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hard Rock Stadium belongs to real estate mogul and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who will fund construction of the track and cover race costs. "The Hard Rock stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula One racing is as big as it gets," said Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel.

"We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula One and the FIA believe will provide great racing." The circuit will be 5.41km with 19 corners and three straights and an estimated top speed of 320kph.

Formula One said the promoter would ensure discounted tickets for Miami Gardens residents as well as creating a programme to support local businesses and the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Maxwell might just end up being player of tournament, says Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might end up as the player of the tournament in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Maxwell might have a bad season last year in the 13th edition of t...

Delhi CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an in...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm Nation LD MANMOHAN-PM-VIRUS Manmohan Singh writes to PM on COVID crisis stresses vaccination key to battling pandemic New Delhi Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Nar...

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. They're available on demand from states: GM Ashutosh Gangal.

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. Theyre available on demand from states GM Ashutosh Gangal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021