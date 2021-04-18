RCB race to 204/4 against KKR

RCB race to 204/4 against KKRPTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 17:23 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 204 for four against Koklata Kight Riders in the IPL here on Sunday. Glenn Maxwell top scored for RCB with 78 off 49 balls while Ab de Villiers remained unbeaten on 76 off 34 balls.
Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 204 for 4 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 78, AB de Villiers 76 not out; Varun Chakravarthy 2/39).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
