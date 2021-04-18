Soccer-Five English clubs sign up to breakaway league - report
Five English clubs have signed up to a breakaway European Super League, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday. Italy's Serie A held an emergency board meeting on Sunday after reports that three leading clubs, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, along with broadcaster DAZN, had been involved in the European Super League talks.Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 18-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 18:06 IST
Five English clubs have signed up to a breakaway European Super League, The Times newspaper reported on Sunday. The paper said Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to join the new league.
The only member of the "big six" not to have signed up is Manchester City, the paper said, citing sources with knowledge of the development. Italy's Serie A held an emergency board meeting on Sunday after reports that three leading clubs, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, along with broadcaster DAZN, had been involved in the European Super League talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
