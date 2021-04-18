Left Menu

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:22 IST
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium. At the time of the toss, Pant said: "We will like to bowl first. In the second innings, there is dew, so we need to make use of the first 10 overs. I have been talking with the senior players and Ricky Ponting. Two changes. Smith comes in for Curran. Meriwala also comes in. Smith can help us at the top."

On the other hand, KL Rahul said: "Hopefully we can learn from the last game. The first six overs are key if we can bat normally. We need wickets in hand. You quickly reflect on those kinds of innings. It happens with every team, so you need to forget about it. Hopefully, we'll be able to make runs on this wicket. It's a good pitch to bat on so we need to make the most out of it. Ashwin misses and Jalaj Saxena comes in." Delhi Capitals made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Steve Smith and Lukman Meriwala while Punjab Kings brought in Jalaj Saxena in place of the M Ashwin.

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals find themselves on two points after two games, with a win and a loss so far, having suffered similar batting collapses in their previous outings. Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

