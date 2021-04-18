Left Menu

Motorcycling-Quartararo powers to victory in Portugal, Marquez seventh on return

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claimed a second consecutive MotoGP victory after leading almost from start to finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as six-times world champion Marc Marquez finished seventh in his first race in nine months. Quartararo, who also won in Doha two weeks ago, opened up a 15-point lead at the top of the championship standings after three rounds.

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 19:29 IST
Motorcycling-Quartararo powers to victory in Portugal, Marquez seventh on return

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claimed a second consecutive MotoGP victory after leading almost from start to finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as six-times world champion Marc Marquez finished seventh in his first race in nine months.

Quartararo, who also won in Doha two weeks ago, opened up a 15-point lead at the top of the championship standings after three rounds. Starting on pole position, Quartararo made a sluggish start to slip to fourth place on the opening corner but recovered to take the lead with 17 laps remaining and never looked back.

"It will be a great celebration for my birthday in two days," said Quartararo, who turns 22 on Tuesday. "We did an amazing job. I was riding well, riding easy and still maintaining the gap at the front. Now we know what we need to work on to go fast."

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who was denied pole position due to a yellow flag infringement in qualifying, rode a clinical race to finish second and Suzuki's reigning world champion Joan Mir took third to clinch his first podium of the season. Repsol Honda's Marquez, who was on the grid for the first time since fracturing his upper arm at the Spanish Grand Prix in July, clashed with Mir in the early stages at the Portimao Circuit.

Both riders were lucky to stay on their bikes when Marquez touched the rear of Mir's Suzuki, with Quartararo capitalising to move back into contention for the lead. Quartararo battled past Alex Rins to take the lead and his afternoon was made easier when the Suzuki rider crashed out.

Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco, who provisionally moved up to second, had his race ended on lap 20 when he crashed at Turn 10 as Quartararo came under no threat on his way to the chequered flag. The championship will resume at next month's Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez where Quartararo claimed back-to-back wins at the start of last season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure movement restrictions do not hamper vaccination exercise: Centre to states

The Union Health Ministry has asked states and union territories to ensure that restrictions on movement imposed by them for COVID-19 control do not adversely impact the inoculation exercise.In a letter to states and UTs, Additional Secreta...

Delhi govt initiates legal action against two hospitals for turning away COVID patients

The Delhi government on Sunday initiated legal action against two city hospitals for turning away COVID-19 patients, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned them of strict action if found giving wrong information about availabilit...

Tamil Nadu daily COVID-19 tally breaches 10,000 mark, adds 10,723 fresh infections, 42 fatalities: Govt.

Tamil Nadu daily COVID-19 tally breaches 10,000 mark, adds 10,723 fresh infections, 42 fatalities Govt....

UP: Youth held on murder charge

A youth was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in the Chaandpur police station area, an official said. Area SHO Devidayal Singh said the girl was raped by the youth around 4.30 pm on Friday. The girl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021