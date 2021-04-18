Left Menu

Maxwell and de Villiers' knocks made the difference: Kohli

Glenn Maxwell has taken his new team to like duck to water and AB de Villiers love for the franchise too has helped in putting Royal Challengers Bangalore on the right track this season, captain Virat Kohli said on Sunday.RCB beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs to win their third match on the trot with Maxwell and de Villiers cracking blistering 78 off 49 balls and 76 not out off 36 balls respectively.Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:21 IST
Maxwell and de Villiers' knocks made the difference: Kohli

Glenn Maxwell has taken his new team to ''like duck to water'' and AB de Villiers' ''love'' for the franchise too has helped in putting Royal Challengers Bangalore on the right track this season, captain Virat Kohli said on Sunday.

RCB beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs to win their third match on the trot with Maxwell and de Villiers cracking blistering 78 off 49 balls and 76 not out off 36 balls respectively.

''Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today,'' Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

''I said at the halfway mark we have 200 because of two genius innings back-to-back. Maxwell was outstanding and AB to follow. When he gets in with that kind of form and flow, it's impossible to stop him. We got 40 extra runs on that pitch which slowed down.'' Kohli also credited his bowlers for the three wins on the trot.

''Especially Siraj's over to Russell (giving just one run in the penultimate over), he has had some history against Russell. He's a different bowler after the Australia tour and he shut the game out. ''Harshal has so much clarity in the end and I think Jamieson also bowled well. That's the reason why we have three out of three.'' The RCB and India captain said the execution was spot-on on the slow Chepauk pitch.

''To be fair, on a pitch like Chennai, you probably have a bit more space to make an error on the longer boundary. It has to be on the off side and not on side. Siraj did miss on the full-toss, but he has two men on the boundary. ''There are areas we can work on. We're not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited.'' Man-of-the-match de Villiers said he played well and had a lot of fun. ''Maxi made it easier and it's difficult coming into a game on a pitch that has been slower. It was a bit of both. ''It wasn't a 200-wicket; maybe 170 was about par today. The most important thing is I'm enjoying myself and my cricket - my family is here,'' said the legendary South African batsman.

Losing captain Eoin Morgan said he could not gauge the Chepauk wicket.

''Certainly RCB's day with the bat on a rocket-hot afternoon game. It (Chennai pitch) certainly has stumped me, and I can't gauge the wicket,'' Morgan said.

''Everyone who batted on this wicket felt it played better but RCB played better.'' On RCB batsmen Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers who cracked 78 and 76 not out respectively, Morgan said, ''Maxwell is a fine player, but to bowl to AB you need to have that (option).

''We struggled to kick on and got us into a position where only Andre could do it. Different wicket (in Mumbai), dew, and we have been watching those games.'' PTI PDS PDS BS BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs Punjab

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday. Punjab Kings Innings K L Rahul c Stoinis b Rabada 61 Mayank Agarwal c Dhawan b Meriwala 69 Chris Gayle c sub RV Patel b Woakes 11 Deepak H...

Canada to set aside C$12 bln to extend main pandemic supports in budget - newspaper

Canada will set aside C12 billion 9.6 billion to extend its main pandemic support measures in a budget to be presented on Monday, the Toronto Star reported, as much of the country battles a virulent third wave of COVID-19 infections. The em...

68 deaths, 4,957 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Sixty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as the health authorities reported another record daily spike of 4,957 cases, pushing the states infection tally to 3,00,038. On Saturday, the state had witnessed its highest...

Italy reports 251 coronavirus deaths, 12,694 new cases

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 310 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 12,694 from 15,370.Italy has registered 116,927 deaths linked to COVID-19, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021