'Special evening': Kohli after RCB's registers emphatic win over KKR

As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered an emphatic 38-run over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL), skipper Virat Kohli termed the evening as 'special'.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:47 IST
'Special evening': Kohli after RCB's registers emphatic win over KKR
RCb defeat KKR (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered an emphatic 38-run over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL), skipper Virat Kohli termed the evening as 'special'. It was on this day 13 years ago, when Kohli had made his debut for the franchise and it was the same day, when the first game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played. By coincidence, the first game of the IPL was also played between RCB and KKR.

"What a special evening, today. 3 out of 3 wins & my debut for this amazing franchise 13 years ago, on this day. Thank you to each one of you for your love & support," tweeted Kohli. Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 were backed up a spirited bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Varun Chakravarthy had taken the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in his very first over, but skipper Eoin Morgan did not give him a consecutive second over even when Maxwell walked out to bat, and as fate had it, RCB scored 204/4 with Maxwell registering 78 runs. Earlier, RCB might have been 9/2 in the second over, but Maxwell and de Villiers' knocks of 78 and 76 ensured that the side posts a total of 204/4 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with Maxwell and de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Kyle Jamieson also played knocks of 25 and 11 respectively. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets.

RCB will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday here at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

