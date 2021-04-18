Left Menu

We expect to make a couple of changes in Mumbai: McCullum

KKR skipper Eoin Morgans decision to take out spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who dismissed Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in the matchs second over, was baffling.McCullum admitted it was wrong on their part to take Chakravarthy out of the bowling attack after that excellent over.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:59 IST
We expect to make a couple of changes in Mumbai: McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Sunday said his side will make a few changes for their upcoming IPL matches in Mumbai and hoped a change in personnel and venue will revive their campaign.

KKR lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 38 runs -- their second defeat in the ongoing edition -- to slip to sixth place in the standings. ''We will probably need fresh legs, expect to make a couple of changes and there will also be a change in venue with Mumbai,'' McCullum said at the virtual post-match press conference.

KKR have, so far, played their matches in Chennai. ''... New place but we have just tidy up some of the areas and we can bounce back in the next couple of games,'' the former New Zealand captain added. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's decision to take out spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who dismissed Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in the match's second over, was baffling.

McCullum admitted it was wrong on their part to take Chakravarthy out of the bowling attack after that excellent over. ''In hindsight, we would have bowled him then. It was wrong on our part to remove him after that over. Our main aim was to keep him for De Villiers but the plan backfired,'' McCullum said. Batting first, De Villiers' master class and Glenn Maxwell's counter-attacking half-century propelled RCB to an imposing 204 for four. In reply, KKR were stopped at 166 for eight as RCB regained the top spot in the pecking order.

Asked about the South African star batsman, McCullum said, ''It appears he has come this year with a fresh approach, he is clearly looking very confident, he took the game away from us. This is what world class players do, they put so much pressure on the opposition.

''It was quite a sizeable boundary on one side and quite shorter on other but some tremendous batting from both AB and Maxwell, they took the pitch out of question and put us under pressure. We had to be perfect with our execution, but unfortunately, it wasn't.'' Asked about all-rounder Sunil Narine's status, the legendary Kiwi said, ''Sunil has had a bit of an injury issue, he wasn't 100 per cent fit, was touch and go for today's game, and we opted for Shakib as he has done so well for us, he also gives us that extra bit in batting.'' PTI AH AH PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada to set aside C$12 bln to extend main pandemic supports in budget - newspaper

Canada will set aside C12 billion 9.6 billion to extend its main pandemic support measures in a budget to be presented on Monday, the Toronto Star reported, as much of the country battles a virulent third wave of COVID-19 infections. The em...

Pak FM welcomes 'third-party mediation' role but denies India-specific agenda behind UAE visit

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday welcomed third-party mediation to ease Indo-Pak tensions but denied an India-specific agenda behind his ongoing visit to the UAE.I am here for a bilateral visit and not an India-spec...

MP CM asks people to stay indoors till April 30

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday asked people to stay indoors till April 30 to break the chain of rising coronavirus infection.The CMs appeal triggered speculation that the ongoing corona curfew, which is in for...

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs Punjab

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings here on Sunday. Punjab Kings Innings K L Rahul c Stoinis b Rabada 61 Mayank Agarwal c Dhawan b Meriwala 69 Chris Gayle c sub RV Patel b Woakes 11 Deepak H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021