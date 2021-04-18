De Villiers says it will be "fantastic" to play for South African again

Versatile South African cricketer AB de Villiers on Sunday said it will be ''fantastic'' to make an international comeback ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October-November. ''If I can slot in, it will be fantastic,'' de Villiers said after he played another match-winning innings for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here. The prolific batsman added he will be fine with it even if he is not able to make a comeback.

De Villiers, 37, said he is going to communicate with South Africa head coach Mark Boucher towards the end of the IPL.

''Last year I was asked and I said I am absolutely interested... with regards to my form, my fitness. We have to get the best 15 together, we will plan accordingly. I am speaking with Boucher towards the end of IPL,'' he added. On Friday, Boucher had hinted at de Villiers' possible international comeback.

Boucher, a former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman, has also revealed about the conversation he had with the RCB star ahead of the IPL 2021.

''I did chat to him before he went to the IPL,'' Boucher had said. ''The conversation is still very much open. AB being the person he is, he wanted to perform very well at the IPL, to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level,'' Boucher had said. In May 2018, de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement after making a deep impact on across formats.

On Sunday, in the company of Glenn Maxwell, de Villiers again made batting look too easy on a pitch that was far from conducive for fluent stroke-making, as their team RCB beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs. ''I want to win games of cricket for my team, the coaches feel strongly about me, I am not too worried, whatever role is assigned to me I will do my best. I play the situation to the best of my ability. ''AT the moment I am floating between number five and six.'' RCB scored 56 runs in the last three overs, including 21 in the final six deliveries, thanks to de Villiers 34-ball 76 not out. Maxwell blazed away to 78 off 49 deliveries, hitting nine boundaries and three maximums before the genius from South Africa strode in and struck the same number of fours and sixes as his teammate from Australia.

Asked about the in-form Maxwell, who had looked clueless in the last edition of the league in the UAE, de Villiers said, ''I think he looks happy, you just want to be in a good space, to feel confident about your own game. Maxi prepared really well, he just looks happy, he also had a string season.

''We chat in general but we can't tell each other what we are going to do playing at this level.'' Asked about the RCB bowling, he said, ''Lot of credit must go to (pacer and purple cap holder) Harshal (Patel)... I think about the seam attack, they are very clear about what they want to achieve, there are a lot of options.

''The guys seem to know exactly what they are supposed to do and I am very chuffed about that.'' PTI AH AH PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)