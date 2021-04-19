Left Menu

Made a conscious effort to improve my strike rate: Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a match-winning 92 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings on Sunday and the southpaw said he made a conscious effort to improve his strike rate during the knock. Not scared of getting out as well, said Dhawan, who batted at a strike rate of 187.86, after the six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.The left-hander said he has also been working on his stroke play.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 00:10 IST
Made a conscious effort to improve my strike rate: Dhawan
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Shikhar Dhawan smashed a match-winning 92 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings on Sunday and the southpaw said he made a conscious effort to improve his strike rate during the knock. Dhawan, who smashed back-to-back hundreds in the IPL last season, is no more a certainty in India's T20 playing XI and is competing for an opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Cup later this year. ''It was a conscious effort from my side. I knew I have to improve on that (strike rate). Started taking more risks. Not afraid of changes, always open towards it. Not scared of getting out as well,'' said Dhawan, who batted at a strike rate of 187.86, after the six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

The left-hander said he has also been working on his stroke play. ''I have worked on a few shots. My slog shot has improved a lot. It was there earlier as well, but now I play it more freely. I'm more relaxed, having played for so many years. I don't take things for granted.'' Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said he has started to enjoy captaincy. ''Coming from a loss, winning the next match was important. Have already started enjoying captaincy. But we were under pressure at the start, the wicket was not doing much. ''Bowlers did a good job keeping them to 195. He (Dhawan) has a lot of experience. You can to talk to him about anything, how we can set the field, there are many stuff you can talk about. End of the day, what he's giving to the team is commendable,'' Pant said.

Punjab skipper K L Rahul, who turned 29 on Sunday, said they put up a decent total but defending at Wankhede is always tough. ''Right now it looks 10-15 runs short, but I think 190-odd looked good. Me and Mayank thought 180-190 would have been great on this wicket. Shikhar batted well, so congratulations to them. ''When we come to Wankhede, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters. I'm not saying that because I'm on the losing side,'' he said. ''Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult to do that. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times (as it was wet), but the rule book doesn't allow that,'' Rahul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless

Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the drivers seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.There was no one in the drivers seat, Sgt. Cinthya Umanzor o...

Russia furious at accusation that Skripal suspects behind deadly Czech blast

Moscow reacted furiously on Sunday to Czech allegations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump four years earlier, which killed two people. Prague on ...

At least three people reported dead in Austin, Texas, shooting

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.Austin police, calling the situation an active shooting incident, said they were searching for a suspect. While a suspect is ...

Rajasthan govt orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada public discipline fortnight, only shops and of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021