Left Menu

Soccer-La Liga rejects 'egotistical' Super League

"The newly proposed top European competition is nothing more than a selfish, egotistical proposal designed to further enrich the already super rich," a statement read. "It will undermine the appeal of the whole game and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future of La Liga, its member clubs, and all the entire footballing ecosystem.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:45 IST
Soccer-La Liga rejects 'egotistical' Super League

Spain's football league, La Liga, have added their name to the growing list of institutions rejecting the idea of a European Super League. In a statement on Monday La Liga tore into the newly proposed Super League, of which three of its clubs are founder members, labelling the move "selfish" and "egotistical".

Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Perez has also been named president of the Super League, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are three of the 12 Founding Clubs of the proposed new European competition, which was announced on Sunday. La Liga president Javier Tebas has been a long-standing critic of the idea of a European-wide league.

La Liga have condemned the proposals, and have said they are willing to do whatever is necessary to block its implementation. "The newly proposed top European competition is nothing more than a selfish, egotistical proposal designed to further enrich the already super rich," a statement read.

"It will undermine the appeal of the whole game and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future of La Liga, its member clubs, and all the entire footballing ecosystem. "In addition, the breakaway league threatens the rest of Spanish sports to which, in the current season, La Liga will contribute more than 126 million euros as part of its agreement with the Spanish government and the Spanish FA.

"This destruction of the European football ecosystem will also ultimately cause the failure of this new competition and its participating clubs, which have built their success based on the achievement of sports titles and triumphs, which will now be more limited. "We use all measures at our disposal and work with all stakeholders to defend the integrity and future of Spanish football in the best interests of the game."

Reuters contacted Champions League and La Liga headline sponsors Santander, as well as television rights holders for European football in Spain, Telefonica, but both declined to comment on the developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad procures 1000 oxygen cylinders to add more beds for COVID-19 patients

The Ahmedabad civic body has procured 1,000 oxygen cylinders from the Kutch district in Gujarat to add more oxygen beds in the city in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Monday.To cope up with the shortage of medical oxy...

Belgian artist's 'portable oasis' creates COVID-free bubble for one

When governments around Europe told people to create a bubble to limit their social contacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, this was probably not what they had in mind.Alain Verschueren, a Belgian artist and social worker, has been strolling...

UK government looking at range of options on soccer Super League plans

Britains government is considering a range of options to stop the creation of a breakaway Super League of European soccer clubs in its proposed form and is not ruling anything out, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday...

Bombay HC directs Maha govt to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections to Nagpur

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to supply 10,000 Remdesivir injections immediately to the city by 8 pm on Monday evening. The bench consisting of Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice Modak have issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021