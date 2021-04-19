Left Menu

Soccer-Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who picked Mourinho because of his career of winning silverware, said on Monday things had not worked out as they had envisaged. "Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 15:51 IST
Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday six days before the League Cup final.

Tottenham confirmed in a statement that the Portuguese had left along with his coaching staff. "The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," it said.

The news comes the morning after the London club said it was one of 12 clubs forming a breakaway European Super League. Former Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager Mourinho had been in chargeof 86 games at the club, having replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

Having taken charge with the club in 14th place in the Premier League, they finished in sixth spot. His first full season in charge began well with the club beating Manchester United and Manchester City and topping the table in December. But they have since slumped.

A 2-2 draw against Everton on Friday left Tottenham in seventh placet and they have won only won of their last five league games, all but ending their top-four hopes. They also suffered an embarrassing Europa League last-16 exit against Dinamo Zagreb, losing the away leg 3-0 having won the first leg 2-0.

He did lead Tottenham to the League Cup final, however, which takes place in six days time against Manchester City. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who picked Mourinho because of his career of winning silverware, said on Monday things had not worked out as they had envisaged.

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club," he said. "Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged."

Tottenham said former midfielder Ryan Mason will be in charge of the first team on Monday.

