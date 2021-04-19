Spain's sports minister says changes to soccer leagues should be by agreement

Spain's sports minister says changes to soccer leagues should be by agreementReuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:37 IST
Spain's Sports minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said on Monday that changes to soccer leagues should be made by agreement, after 12 leading European clubs shocked the football world by announcing the formation of a breakaway Super League.
Rodriguez Uribes said he would talk to those who proposed then new project and with European soccer association UEFA before taking a position. Any changes should respect sporting values and not damage existing Spanish leagues or the national squad, he added.
