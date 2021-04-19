Left Menu

IPL 2021: RR win toss, elect to bowl against CSK

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:16 IST
IPL 2021: RR win toss, elect to bowl against CSK
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. At the time of toss, Samson said: "We're going to bowl first. It suits well in these conditions. We just need to keep it simple, we trust our team and teammates. We bat really deep. Knowing that you have a deep batting line-up allows you to express yourself. Same team. They're a tough opposition, we respect them but we're sure of giving them a tough competitive game."

On the other hand, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said, "No changes for us. Same team. Getting out on good deliveries is okay. Last year would have taught him (Ruturaj) the highs and lows. As support staff, you can motivate all you want but one you are out there, you are on your own. The pitch looks a bit tacky to start with. Needs to assess things as it comes and also need to keep an eye out on the dew." Both the teams are playing with unchanged XI after winning their respective last games. Interestingly, CSK and RR both lost their opening match of the season.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar. Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, IAEA start talks on unexplained uranium traces

The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Monday started talks aimed at obtaining explanations from Tehran on the origin of uranium traces at found at undeclared locations in Iran, an issue which could affect efforts to revive Tehrans 2015 nucl...

Sebi bans Equicom Financial, 2 individuals from capital markets

New Delhi, Apr 19 PTI Sebi on Monday restrained Equicom Financial Research Pvt Ltd and two individuals from accessing the securities market for inducing gullible investors by promising them huge returns on their investment products. The reg...

Study of combined use of AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines to launch in Spain

Madrid, April 19 ANISputnik Clinical trials on the combined use of two vaccines, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, are set to begin in Spain, Raquel Yotti Alvarez, director of the Carlos III Health Institute, announced on Monday. The COMBIVACS study ...

COVID-19: HC asks Centre to examine oxygen availability in other states

The Delhi High Court Monday expressed concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases and asked the Centre to examine the availability of oxygen in different states for diverting it to areas of surge and said it is evident that the healthcare infra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021