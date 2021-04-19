IPL 2021: RR win toss, elect to bowl against CSK

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. At the time of toss, Samson said: "We're going to bowl first. It suits well in these conditions. We just need to keep it simple, we trust our team and teammates. We bat really deep. Knowing that you have a deep batting line-up allows you to express yourself. Same team. They're a tough opposition, we respect them but we're sure of giving them a tough competitive game."

On the other hand, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said, "No changes for us. Same team. Getting out on good deliveries is okay. Last year would have taught him (Ruturaj) the highs and lows. As support staff, you can motivate all you want but one you are out there, you are on your own. The pitch looks a bit tacky to start with. Needs to assess things as it comes and also need to keep an eye out on the dew." Both the teams are playing with unchanged XI after winning their respective last games. Interestingly, CSK and RR both lost their opening match of the season.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar. Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)