Uganda: FUFA terminates McKinstry's 18-months contract on completion

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) on Monday terminated the contract of Johnathan McKinstry, national team coach, on the completion of his course, according to a report by Boxscore.

The Federation, in the statement, communicated the end of his 18 months agreement, it read, "the Head Coach of the Uganda Men's National team, Johnathan McKinstry, has today reached an agreement with FUFA to bring an end to his 18 months at the helm of the Uganda Cranes".

McKinstry, in September 2019, has signed a 3-year contract to supervise the Cranes and guided the country to victory in the regional Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) Cup in 2019. He previously supervised the national teams of Rwanda and Sierra Leone.

The statement read in part "FUFA would like to thank Coach McKinstry and his staff for the work and dedication to developing the Uganda Cranes during their tenure. Coach McKinstry departs Uganda having won 2 in every 3 games played, recording a 67% WIN rate from the 18 games he has overseen – including 12 wins, 3 draws and only 3 defeats".

"In addition to this, Coach McKinstry guided Uganda to victory in the CECAFA Challenge Cup 2019 where Uganda won all of the games contested, for only the second time in their history," it added.