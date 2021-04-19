Left Menu

Soccer-UK minister says will act to stop Super League breakaway

Britain will do everything possible to block the formation of a Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs including six from England, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, adding that it would act even if football authorities could not.

19-04-2021
Britain will do everything possible to block the formation of a Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs including six from England, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, adding that it would act even if football authorities could not. Dowden said he had met with the Premier League, the Football Association (FA) and the president of UEFA, and have given them the government's full backing in trying to block the proposal.

"Be in no doubt, if they can't act, we will. We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening," Dowden told parliament. "We are examining every option from governance reform to competition law and mechanisms that allow football to take place. Put simply, we will be reviewing everything the government does to support these clubs to play... We will do what ever it takes to protect our national game."

