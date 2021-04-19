Left Menu

IPL 2021: Bravo's cameo lifts CSK, Rajasthan Royals need 189 to win

Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu scored at a firing rate before Dwayne Bravo's 20 runs off 8 balls came handy in the death overs as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:46 IST
IPL 2021: Bravo's cameo lifts CSK, Rajasthan Royals need 189 to win
CSK all rounder Dwayne Bravo (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu scored at a firing rate before Dwayne Bravo's 20 runs off 8 balls came handy in the death overs as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted 188/9 in their allotted 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, CSK was right on track for a big score before Chetan Sakariya dismissed both Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in his third over.

Sakariya in the 14th over broke CSK's momentum and came back to dismiss skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Most CSK batsmen got a move on but weren't able to convert it in a big score. In the final four overs, CSK scored 55 runs despite losing four wickets. Put in to bat first, CSK got off to a decent start before it was undone by Mustafizur Rahman, who dismissed opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad in the fourth over.

But Faf du Plessis continued his onslaught as he pulled off two back-to-back scoops for boundaries. The South Africa batsman then sliced a six over long-off before smashing another four as he took on Jaydev Unadkat in the fifth over. Chris Morris ended Du Plessis' stint before completion of the powerplay to reduce CSK to 45/2. Moeen Ali continued from he left the other night as he whacked the ball right from the word go.

However, Rahul Tewatia dismissed the England all-rounder in the 10th over against run of play as CSK lost the third wicket at the score of 78. In the 11th and 12th over, CSK got a move on as Suresh Raina and Ambati Ambati Rayudu clubbed 30 off 12 balls. However, Rajasthan Royals again made a comeback as Chetan Sakariya dismissed both the batsmen in the same over to reduce CSK to 125/5.

The next few overs saw CSK scoring a sluggish rate and Dhoni (18) tried to free his arms by smashing two boundaries but wasn't able to middle the next ball. In end, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo's contribution helped CSK get over the 180-run mark.

Brief Scores: CSK 188/9 (Faf du Plessis 33, Ambati Rayudu 27; Chetan Sakariya 3-36) vs Rajasthan Royals (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive.

PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday on COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive....

Record spike of 12,897 COVID-19 cases in MP; 79 more die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported the highest-ever single-day spike of 12,897 fresh coronavirus cases, while 79 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.The states COVID-19 caseload rose to 4,20,977, while ...

Soccer-UK minister says will act to stop Super League breakaway

Britain will do everything possible to block a Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs, sports minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, adding he would review government support for clubs and would not rule out windfall taxes.Dowden...

WRAPUP 3-Navalny transferred to Russian prison hospital, health worsening, lawyer says

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a prison hospital, supporters and officials said on Monday, 20 days into a hunger strike that has led the United States to warn Moscow of serious repercussions if he should di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021