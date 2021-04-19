CSK beat RR by 45 runs

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 188/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 33, Moeen Ali 26, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out; Chetan Sakariya 3/36, Chris Morris 2/33). Rajasthan Royals: 143 for 9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 49; Moeen Ali 3/7, Sam Curran 2/24, Ravindra Jadeja 2/28).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)