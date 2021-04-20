Left Menu

Will continue to bat the way I love to, says RR skipper Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is not bothered about failures and said he would continue to play his shots and keep on batting the way he loves to in the ongoing Indian Premier League.Samson scored a blistering ton in the first match which Royals lost narrowly to Punjab Kings but failed to come good against Delhi Capitals and against Chennai Super Kings on Monday night.Yeah, actually it keeps on happening in this format of the game.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 10:10 IST
Will continue to bat the way I love to, says RR skipper Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is not bothered about failures and said he would continue to play his shots and keep on batting the way he loves to in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Samson scored a blistering ton in the first match which Royals lost narrowly to Punjab Kings but failed to come good against Delhi Capitals and against Chennai Super Kings on Monday night.

''Yeah, actually it keeps on happening in this format of the game. I think IPL definitely demands a lot of risk-taking shots. And I said before when I succeeded, I took a lot of risks. That's why I scored a hundred. So, it depends actually on the day, the mindset you are coming with,'' Samson said at the post-match press conference after RR lost to CSK by 45 runs here on Monday night. ''Actually, I don't want to restrict my shots, I want to keep on playing my shots and keep on batting the way I love to bat actually. So, I'm also accepting a lot of failures on the way. So, I am not at all worried about getting out, but at the same time, I will definitely look to keep on contributing to my team's victory in the coming matches.'' He said the IPL is a long tournament and it was normal to fail in a few matches. ''Pressure to perform is always there. When you play IPL, pressure is always there. Sometimes you succeed and sometimes you fail. I think IPL is a long format and you play 14 continuous matches, it is very normal to fail in a few matches. ''(But) it is always crucial to remember how good a team we are...So, we'll keep on coming back and keep on trying to win the coming matches,'' Samson said.

Samson said the chase on Monday night would have been easy if dew had come in.

''Looking at the previous matches, we played here or which we watched on the TV, I think bowling first has more advantage than bowling second. So that's why we opted to bowl first and actually restricting CSK around 180 was really good work by our bowlers.

''I thought if the dew comes on and the wicket eases out a bit, it would have been an easy chase for us actually,'' he added.

Asked about the batting order, the RR captain backed Shivam Dube, who could not get going on Monday, for the crucial No 4 position. ''I think our batting order is very nicely set up. I think Shivam Dube is someone who is good at playing spin and pace. I think No 4 really suits him. It depends upon the condition actually.

''I think he has definitely done really well in the domestic season and I feel he is really looking good and we expect a lot of runs from him in the coming matches. David Miller is a really great finisher and one of the greatest finishers in world cricket.'' PTI SS SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1971 India-Pak war: Victory Flame reaches Malda

The Swarnim Victory Flame or the Vijay Mashaal, symbolising Indias victory in the 1971 war reached Malda on Tuesday and was carried by officers and troops of Striking Lion Division from Sukna. As per a statement, it was received by Deputy I...

Flipkart Quick expands to six new cities; ensures delivery in 90 minutes

Flipkart Quick, a hyperlocal service that ensures delivery of COVID-19 essentials and other supplies in 90 minutes or less, is expanding to six additional cities across India.The delivery service is now available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziaba...

Twitter expands engineering team in India, hiring for several positions

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter on Tuesday announced plans to expand its engineering team in India which it described as a priority market and one of its fastest-growing markets globally. As part of these plans, the comp...

Maha: Critical COVID-19 woman safely delivers baby in hospital

A critical COVID-19 woman patient, who was seven months pregnant, has safely delivered a baby at a hospital in Kalyan town of Maharashtras Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021