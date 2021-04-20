Left Menu

We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit: Beckham

With talks of the launch of the European Super League dividing the world of football, Former Manchester United legend and current co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, David Beckham has made it clear that the game is nothing minus the fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 14:21 IST
We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit: Beckham
England and Man United legend David Beckham (file image). Image Credit: ANI

With talks of the launch of the European Super League dividing the world of football, Former Manchester United legend and current co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, David Beckham has made it clear that the game is nothing minus the fans. A group of 12 European clubs on Monday confirmed their plans to launch a new European Super League. Among these 12, six belong to the Premier League -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

"I'm someone who loves football. It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it from when I was a young child as a fan, and I'm still a fan now. As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans," Beckham wrote on Instagram. "We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger," he added.

The talks around the launch of the European Super League has been met with severe backlash ever since reports started doing rounds in the media of the formation of the league. UEFA President Alexander Ceferin had also said that the players participating in the European Super League will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. He was also left fuming and he launched a scathing attack on all the 12 clubs involved and he made his intentions clear on what might be the fate of the players if they play the European Super League.

Ceferin had also slammed Manchester United and Juventus chiefs Ed Woodward and Andrea Agnelli and he went on to call them "snakes" after they led proposals for the Super League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Polls: Last villages at Indo-Bangladesh border in Nadia demand pending ST cards

Nadia West Bengal India, April 20 The last village at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengals Nadia district - New Shikarpur, along with two other neighbouring villages - Raninagar and Dohokola, is demanding the long-pending Schedule Tr...

7 more Indians boxers in semifinals of youth Worlds

Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European champion Alexas Kubicka as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals at the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.Along with Chanu 51kg, Arundhati Choudhary 69k...

COVID-19: Night curfew imposed in Telangana till May 1

The Telangana Government on Tuesday announced a night curfew in the state from 9 pm to 5 am till May 1 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases being reported in the state. The curfew will be in place till May 1 and will exempt essential servic...

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, the month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision that foreign spectators would not be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021