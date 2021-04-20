UK's Johnson says nothing off table in bid to stop soccer Super League plans
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday no action was off the table to stop the planned breakaway European Super League by 12 soccer clubs, saying the government was exploring all options including new laws. Johnson held a meeting with representatives from the English Football Association, the English Premier League and fans groups at which he confirmed the government would not stand by allow the creation of a closed shop, his office said in a statement.
"He reiterated his unwavering support for the football authorities and confirmed they have the government's full backing to take whatever action necessary to put a stop to these plans," the statement said. "He was clear that no action is off the table and the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped."
