Soccer-PSG's Pochettino on Super League: wait to see how situation unfolds

Soccer-PSG's Pochettino on Super League: wait to see how situation unfoldsReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:31 IST
Paris St Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino, asked on Tuesday about a breakaway European Super League, replied that more time was needed to see how the situation unfolded before he could give a clearer answer.
"We will see what happens in the coming days and weeks," Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday, ahead of PSG's French Cup match against Angers.
The state-backed Qatar Sports Investments owns PSG. French and German clubs are not among the 12 teams in the breakaway Super League, which is comprised of teams from England, Spain and Italy.
