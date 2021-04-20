Soccer-Barcelona forward Braithwaite sprains ankle

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite has sprained his ankle and will miss part of the title run-in, the Spanish club said on Tuesday. Local media reported the Denmark international, who has scored twice in 11 La Liga starts this season, will miss games against Getafe, Villarreal, Granada and Valencia but Barca hope to have him back for a potential title decider against league leaders Atletico Madrid on May 8.

"First-team player Martin Braithwaite has sprained his right ankle during training today. He's ruled out and how his injury evolves will determine when he is available again," Barca said in a statement. Barca, five points behind Atletico having played a game fewer, will be crowned champions if they win all their remaining games.

