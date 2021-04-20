Soccer-Qatari president of PSG: any proposal without UEFA support does not help football

Soccer-Qatari president of PSG: any proposal without UEFA support does not help footballReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:53 IST
The Qatari president of French soccer club Paris St Germain - which is not in the 12-team breakaway Super League - said any proposal without UEFA's support would not help football. A statement issued by the Qatari PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi that had been issued following his re-election to the UEFA executive committee.
"We believe that any proposal without the support of UEFA - an organisation that has been working to progress the interests of European football for nearly 70 years - does not resolve the issues currently facing the football community, but is instead driven by self-interest," said the statement, which added PSG would continue to work with UEFA.
