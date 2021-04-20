Soccer-Wu's late header earns Guangzhou FC draw in CSL opener

Substitute Wu Shaocong's header four minutes from time earned eight-times champions Guangzhou FC a 2-2 draw with cross-city rivals Guangzhou City as the new Chinese Super League season kicked off at Tianhe Stadium on Tuesday.

Played in front of 30,000 fans after coronavirus pandemic regulations were eased, the campaign started with a thrilling game as Chinese football seeks to move forward following the financial collapse this year of reigning champions Jiangsu FC. Matches in the opening rounds will be played in two centralised groups due to the pandemic, with eight teams based in Guangzhou and eight in Suzhou.

Drawn in Group A in their home city, Guangzhou took the lead when Brazil-born striker Alan Carvalho, back at the club after spending last season on loan with Beijing Guoan, headed in the opener in the seventh minute. Yan Dinghao's own goal nine minutes later levelled the scores, although Guangzhou should have restored their advantage four minutes before the break.

Guangzhou were given a penalty after a clumsy attempt to clear by City's Zhang Jinliang brought down Yan, but Elkeson's spot-kick was saved by Han Jiaqi. City took the lead six minutes into the second half when Ye Chugui tapped in from close range after Guilherme's inviting ball confounded the Guangzhou defence.

Guangzhou levelled in the 86th minute when Wu rose to nod Yan's centre beyond the goalkeeper and earn his side a share of the points. Chinese FA Cup holders Shandong Taishan moved top of the Group A standings after beating Chongqing Athletic 2-0.

Second-half goals from Leonardo and Guo Tianyu secured victory for Hao Wei's side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)