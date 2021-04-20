Sport Highlights

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:20 IST
The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

*Report of AFC Champions League match between FC Goa and Persepolis FC in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-CSK-PREVIEW Dhoni-led CSK eye another win as fresh challenge awaits struggling KKR Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) On a roll after back-to-back wins, the vintage Chennai Super Kings would look to extend their winning run when they clash with struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL match here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PUNJAB-PREVIEW Desperate SRH look for inspiration from Warner for turnaround in fortune Chennai, Apr 20 (PTI) Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

SPO-BOX-WC-YOUTH-IND 7 more Indians boxers in semifinals of youth Worlds New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Babyrojisana Chanu outclassed defending European champion Alexas Kubicka as seven Indian boxers stormed into the semi-finals at the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WTC-FINAL WTC final to go ahead as planned: ICC after India's entry into Britain's travel 'red list' Dubai, Apr 20 (PTI) The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will go ahead as planned in Southampton from June 18, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has assured after Britain added India to its travel 'red list' following a massive surge in COVID-19 caseload.

SPO-CRI-SA-CRISIS-LD CAPTAINS SA captains fear ICC ban, apex body says no intervention as of now (Eds: Updates with ICC statement and fresh inputs) Johannesburg, Apr 20 (PTI) The ICC on Tuesday said it will not intervene in the governance crisis engulfing South African cricket till the country's board asks for it, after the three national team captains expressed concerns over possible suspension by the game's global governing body.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-FLEMING Moeen Ali brings all-round value to CSK: head coach Fleming Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming feels that England player Moeen Ali has strengthened the team as he brings all-round value to it, which was missed in the last IPL season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-SAMSON Will continue to bat the way I love to, says RR skipper Samson Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is not bothered about failures and said he would continue to play his shots and keep on batting the way he loves to in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

SPO-LIFT-ASIAN-IND Asian Championship: Lifter Achinta Sheuli finishes second in men's 73kg group B Tashkent, Apr 20 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli finished second in the 73kg group B competition at the Asian Championship here on Tuesday.

SPO-GOLF-ATWAL Atwal and Kiradech hope to produce 'awesome golf' at Zurich Classic of New Orleans New Orleans, Apr 20 (PTI) India's Arjun Atwal plans to produce some ''awesome golf'' as he partners Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana beginning on Thursday.

SPO-HOCK-REID Argentina tour gave us chance to access our level ahead of Olympics: Reid Bengaluru, Apr 20 (PTI) The Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Tuesday said the recent tour to Argentina has been extremely beneficial as it provided him an opportunity to access the level of his side with three months remaining for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-GOLF-CHAWRASIA T-15 finish at Austrian Open lifts Chawrasia's confidence Vienna, Apr 20 (PTI) Having produced his best European Tour showing in almost two years at the Austrian Open, India golfer SSP Chawrasia is now hoping to carry the momentum into the upcoming tournaments in Europe.

SPO-CRI-WASHINGTON-PADIKKAL-PUMA PUMA signs cricketers Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Global sports brand PUMA has signed a long-term partnership deal with two up and coming Indian cricketers Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal.

SPO-ARCHERY-DEEPIKA Archer Deepika learning mind control to break Olympic medal jinx Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) Gearing up for her third Olympics, India's number one woman archer Deepika Kumari is busy working on the mental side of her game in her effort to break the country's medal jinx in the sport at the highest level.

SPO-BOX-WBC-IND India to host first ever WBC India Championship on May 1 New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) In what is being billed as a game changer for professional boxing in the country, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has endorsed the Indian Championship fight between Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari on May 1 in Jalandhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

