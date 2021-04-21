Soccer-UK's Johnson calls on soccer clubs to quit Super League

Soccer-UK's Johnson calls on soccer clubs to quit Super LeagueReuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 01:33 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on clubs to quit the breakaway European Super League after Chelsea and Manchester City were reported to be preparing the paperwork to withdraw less than 72 hours after agreeing to join it.
"The decision by Chelsea and Manchester City is – if confirmed – absolutely the right one and I commend them for it," he wrote on Twitter.
"I hope the other clubs involved in the European Super League will follow their lead."
