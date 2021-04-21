Left Menu

European Super League to reshape project after withdrawals by PL clubs

The European Super League said that they will now be taking appropriate steps to reshape the project as a result of some withdrawals from Premier League clubs.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:44 IST
European Super League to reshape project after withdrawals by PL clubs
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The European Super League said that they will now be taking appropriate steps to reshape the project as a result of some withdrawals from Premier League clubs. The announcement on Sunday, made by 12 founding clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, was met with widespread criticism.

As a result, all the six Premier League clubs, involved in the proposed European Super League, have withdrawn from the competition. "The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change. We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work. Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic. It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders," said European Super League in an official statement, as reported by Goal.com.

"Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due the pressure out on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions. Given current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community," it added. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are still part of the European Super League but Barcelona's participation is in doubt as the club could withdraw if their members vote against participation.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who was involved in the Super League discussions, has also announced that he will step down from his role at the end of 2021, as per goal.com. On Monday, FIFA had also expressed its disapproval for the proposed league.

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) President Aleksander Ceferin has also said that players will be banned from the World Cup and Euros if they participate in the European Super League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family.

Noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, says his family....

UK soccer governance to be examined after Super League falters -minister

Britains culture secretary Oliver Dowden said that a decision by six English Premier League clubs to quit the European Super League project was not the end of the matter and a wider look at the governance of the sport was needed.Its very im...

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl seen threatening others with knife

Police in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said. The incident, sparking street protests in O...

Staffing group Randstad posts slight Q1 earnings beat

Global staffing group Randstad on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings of 202 million euros 243 million, slightly beating forecasts, as business returned to pre-pandemic levels.Analysts polled by the company had on average expecte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021