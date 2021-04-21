Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus President Agnelli says Super League going ahead - paper

European soccer's governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the clubs forming the Super League from domestic and international competition, but Agnelli said that this would not happen. "It would be a serious abuse.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:20 IST
Soccer-Juventus President Agnelli says Super League going ahead - paper

The Super League project is going ahead and has a 100% chance of being a success despite the six English Premier League clubs quitting, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli said in an interview with an Italian daily published on Wednesday. The interview was carried out before a meeting by the European Super League (ESL) late on Tuesday.

"There is a blood pact among our clubs, we will press ahead," Agnelli told newspaper la Repubblica when asked whether the Super League was sinking after some clubs had decided to leave two days after the breakaway plan was launched. Having triggered an enormous backlash from players, fans and football authorities, the league was reduced to three teams each from Spain and Italy within 48 hours of its launch on Sunday.

But Agnelli said that the project still had "a 100% chance of being a success". Serie A champions Juventus are one of the 12 teams who proposed forming the breakaway competition. Agnelli is a key figure in the move and has been named ESL vice-chairman.

The Super League was not a "menace" to national competitions, said Agnelli, and the clubs involved in the breakaway European competition had "full willingness" to continue taking part in them. European soccer's governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the clubs forming the Super League from domestic and international competition, but Agnelli said that this would not happen.

"It would be a serious abuse. What they are threatening is illegal, and should it happen it would not only be a monopoly but a dictatorship," Agnelli said. "(World soccer governing body) FIFA and UEFA make revenues with our players but did not help us in moments of crisis. They must choose, either they are regulators or they are commercial promoters," he added.

The Juventus executive said the Super League had written letters to both UEFA and FIFA, hoping to open negotiations with them. He said that should UEFA make a proposal the Super League will assess it, otherwise "there will be a confrontation on the technical and legal reasons".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool owner Henry apologises after Super League turmoil

Liverpool owner John Henry apologised to supporters and to manager Juergen Klopp on Wednesday for the disruption caused by the clubs involvement in the breakaway European Super League project.Liverpool were among the six Premier League club...

From Byron Bay to Bali, tourist hot spots wary of Instagram influencers

By Rina Chandran April 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents of Australias Byron Bay have hit out at plans for a reality TV show set in the iconic holiday town, highlighting a growing backlash against social media influencers and digita...

Navalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalnys deteriorating health in prison.Navalny ally Lyubov Sobo...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Knicks roll on with 7th straight winRJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as they topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021