Left Menu

Old is gold: Sehwag lauds Mishra for match-winning show against MI

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag lauded spinner Amit Mishra for giving a match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:11 IST
Old is gold: Sehwag lauds Mishra for match-winning show against MI
Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag lauded spinner Amit Mishra for giving a match-winning performance against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra spun a web over Mumbai Indians before Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith played knocks of 45 and 33 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Mishra had picked four wickets to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9.

"Old is gold. Amit Mishra proving why he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL with an incredible spell and @DelhiCapitals showing it is possible to chase in Chennai by being sensible," tweeted Sehwag. Delhi Capitals needed 15 runs in the last two overs and Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav ensured the side didn't falter at the end. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah's two no-balls in the penultimate over made the job a lot easier for the DC batsmen.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six overs but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan. "Obviously, I am feeling good with my performance as it came against the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai has the experience of playing here in Chennai but we managed to defeat them here. I am happy with my performance. I always try to bowl the ball outside Rohit's zone and I do not give him pace. I always try to defeat him in flight so that he trys a shot that is not his strength," Mishra had told Prithvi Shaw in a video posted on the official website of IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool owner Henry apologises after Super League turmoil

Liverpool owner John Henry apologised to supporters and to manager Juergen Klopp on Wednesday for the disruption caused by the clubs involvement in the breakaway European Super League project.Liverpool were among the six Premier League club...

From Byron Bay to Bali, tourist hot spots wary of Instagram influencers

By Rina Chandran April 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents of Australias Byron Bay have hit out at plans for a reality TV show set in the iconic holiday town, highlighting a growing backlash against social media influencers and digita...

Navalny's spokeswoman Yarmysh detained near house before protests, says lawyer

Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was detained near her house, her lawyer said on Wednesday, ahead of protests planned across Russia over Navalnys deteriorating health in prison.Navalny ally Lyubov Sobo...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Knicks roll on with 7th straight winRJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as they topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021