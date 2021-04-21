Left Menu

Basketball-Australian Creek has assault charges dropped

"The NBL and South East Melbourne Phoenix are aware that all charges against Mitch Creek were today withdrawn by Victoria Police prosecutors in the Sunshine Magistrates Court," NBL said in a statement. "The NBL has been informed by Basketball Australia that its Integrity Unit will review the matter to determine if any further action is required.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:28 IST
Victoria Police have dropped assault charges against Australian basketballer Mitch Creek, local media reported on Wednesday. The 28-year-old, who was picked in a preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics in February, was charged following a months-long investigation after a woman in her 20s suffered serious facial injuries, Melbourne's The Age reported last month.

He was stood down by South East Melbourne Phoenix pending an investigation by national governing body Basketball Australia but returned to action in April after the investigation was adjourned while his case was before the courts. Police did not indicate why they would no longer be pursuing the matter and all charges against Creek were withdrawn, the Age reported.

The National Basketball League (NBL) said the matter would be reviewed by Basketball Australia's integrity unit.

Creek represented Australia at the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China and had short stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018/19 NBA season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

