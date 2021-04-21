That's the game I wanted to win for my country: Jadeja on 2019 WC semi-final

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja revealed that he regrets getting out in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-finals against New Zealanda as the loss ended the Virat Kohli-led side's campaign in the showpiece event. New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the first semi-final at Old Trafford on the back of an all-round bowling performance. Chasing a moderate target of 240 runs, India had got off to a horrendous start as New Zealand rattled the top-order but Jadeja along with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni rebuilt India's innings as the duo added 116 runs for the seventh wicket.

However, Trent Boult removed Jadeja in the 48th over ending a ferocious knock that had seen the Men In Blue close-in on a win after being six down at 92. When asked if he could go back in history and choose to win the WC semis in either 2016 or 2019, Jadeja instantly picked the latter.

"I was playing well in that particular game. We were almost about to win the game but then I got out! That's the game I wanted to win for my country," Jadeja told Indian women's all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues on Dream11's Dil Ya Dimaag. Further diving deep in nostalgia, Jadeja also chose his first IPL win when he donned Rajasthan Royals colours under Shane Warne ahead of the championship CSK won, when they made a comeback in 2018.

The ace CSK all-rounder said, "I think the first victory is always memorable because that is where my journey started in the IPL and I was part of the team." Known for his sharp bowling skills, Jadeja admitted that he likes batting over bowling in a batsmen dominated country like India, he said, "I will go with my batting because India is a country full of batsmen and whoever scores runs is more famous, as the team is known for its batting."

Jadeja will be seen in action on Wednesday when CSK locks horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

