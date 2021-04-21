Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:39 IST
SRH bowlers bundle out Punjab Kings for 120

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers, led by pacer Khaleel Ahmed, produced a disciplined bowling performance to bundle out Punjab Kings for a below-par 120 in their IPL match here on Wednesday.

While Khaleel ended with impressive figures of 3 for 21, young Abhishek Sharma (2/24) took two wickets. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) picked a wicket each to bowl out Punjab in 19.4 overs.

For Punjab Kings, Shahrukh Khan and Mayank Agarawal, who was dropped on 0 in the very first over by Rashid, were the top scorers. Both players scored 22 each.

In an innings when clearing the boundary seemed to be a tall task, Khan managed two sixes, while Agarwal hit two fours.

Opting to bat in their first game at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab lost their in-form skipper KL Rahul (4) early on.

Agarwal and Chris Galye (15) stitched 24-run partnership. However, at the end of the seventh over, Khaleel got rid of the Indian with Rashid making no mistakes this time at midwicket.

West Indian Nicholas Pooran (0) was out for a diamond duck as Sunrisers skipper David Warner effected his run out in the eighth over. Gayle followed his compatriot in the next over as he was adjudged leg before.

Punjab was reeling at 53 for 4 at the halfway mark as wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals.

Deepak Hooda (13) and Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques (14) got starts but were unable to capitalised on them. Spin all-rounder Fabian Allen (6) also struggled on his debut.

Local star Khan tried to inject some hope into the Punjab camp but a slower ball by Khaleel marked the end of his cameo.

Murugan Ashwin (9) hit a boundary but Kaul accounted for the spinner in the last over which was followed by the dismal of Mohammed Shami (3), who was run out by the duo of Vijay Shankar and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

