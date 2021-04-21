Left Menu

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands signs 3-year contract extension

Everton director of football Marcel Brands has signed a new deal to remain in the role for another three years.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:41 IST
Everton logo. Image Credit: ANI

Everton director of football Marcel Brands has signed a new deal to remain in the role for another three years. Brands was appointed in June 2018 and became a member of the Club's Board in January 2019.

"Everton is a very special football club and a club with clear and exciting ambitions. We are making good progress and I believe we have everything in place for us to be successful," Brands said in a statement. "I am delighted to continue to work alongside such supportive and ambitious colleagues on our Board and Executive team and this, together with such a talented manager and supportive owner and Chairman, puts us in a really strong position for the future," he added.

Chairman Bill Kenwright said: "There hasn't really been any doubt for some time that Marcel and I would sit down and agree a new contract. With Farhad's blessing it took us around about one play of Z Cars to reach an agreement. "As well as being terrific at his job, Marcel has an excellent working relationship with Carlo and with our CEO, Denise, and myself and it was important to maintain the structure and stability we have put in place over recent years.

"Farhad and I both wish our leadership team success and happiness as we all work together to build an exciting future for our great club," he added. Everton is at eighth spot in Premier League standings with 49 points in 31 games. The side will next take on Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. (ANI)

