Left Menu

Carelessness was reason behind earlier defeats: Bairstow

Bairstow has been in good form but his efforts couldnt translate into a win for SRH as they lost the first three matches.The England batsman, however, was pleased to finally take the team home after scoring an unbeaten 56-ball 63 in their nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.Absolutely over the moon to get us over the line.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:55 IST
Carelessness was reason behind earlier defeats: Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Jonny Bairstow says it was sheer ''carelessness'' which led to their three successive defeats and he is feeling ''over the moon'' to have contributed in team's win in the IPL here on Wednesday. Bairstow has been in good form but his efforts couldn't translate into a win for SRH as they lost the first three matches.

The England batsman, however, was pleased to finally take the team home after scoring an unbeaten 56-ball 63 in their nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

''Absolutely over the moon to get us over the line. Been really close in most of the games, and haven't got through. Probably through carelessness to be honest. Pleased to get over the line,'' Bairstow said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

''Each game we've seen after the powerplay it's gotten harder and harder. It was key to make sure we took advantage (of the powerplay).'' Skipper David Warner credited the bowlers for setting up the win.

''Very pleasing, the bowlers did a fantastic job to reduce them to a low score,'' he said.

Talking about spinner Abhishek Sharma, who claimed two wickets, Warner said: ''Abhishek is a young guy coming through, we asked him to bowl a lot more this season, and he did it. Till we went on, he didn't know he was bowling the first over.'' New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's inclusion has strengthened their middle-order as he played a crucial innings after Warner was dismissed.

''The game plan of having him there is to anchor the game and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back, he just knows his role and game plan,'' Warner said.

''It's handy having him in the middle. I am really pleased we got across the line.'' Losing captain KL Rahul admitted adjusting to the conditions here was tough.

''We knew what to expect here. Tried to get used to the conditions as quickly as we can. We were 10-15 short on this pitch. Bowlers tried very hard, but it's very hard coming into these conditions and adapting quickly,'' he said.

''We knew they were going to come hard. It's tricky to have attacking fields. Was waiting for one of them to get out and then put pressure. Wanted to take the game as deep as possible. ''Unfortunately we couldn't get wickets in the middle and that cost us. Every game is important for us and we've been in that position. It's not a bad position to be in. Hopefully learn from our mistakes and keep getting better.'' PTI ATK AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18

The residents of Madhya Pradesh above 18 years will be given free vaccination for COVID-19, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all above 18 will be eligible...

Soccer-Real's Valverde tests positive for coronavirus

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw w...

'Covaxin shows overall 78 pc interim efficacy, 100 pc efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease'

Covaxin, Indias indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 demonstrated overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent and 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease in Phase-III trials, informed Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of M...

Italy reports 364 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 13,844 new cases

Italy reported 364 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 390 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,844 from 12,074. Italy has registered 117,997 deaths linked to COVID-19 sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021