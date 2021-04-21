Left Menu

Warwickshire appoint Jonathan Trott as batting consultant

Warwickshire County on Wednesday confirmed that former England batsman Jonathan Trott has returned to the club as a batting consultant to support the men's team squad.

21-04-2021
Former England batsman Jonathan Trott (Photo/ Warwickshire CCC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Warwickshire County on Wednesday confirmed that former England batsman Jonathan Trott has returned to the club as a batting consultant to support the men's team squad. After amassing 18,662 First Class, 10,052 List A and 2,147 T20 runs in a glittering career that saw him win five trophies with the Bears and 52 Test and 62 List A caps with England, Trott retired as a Warwickshire player at the end of the 2018 season and has since enjoyed coaching roles with England and Kent.

He will now use his vast experience and understanding of winning at the highest level to support the development of the Bears squad. This will include mentoring the players and supporting the coaching team of Mark Robinson, Graeme Welch, Tony Frost and Ian Westwood. "It means a huge amount to me to return to Warwickshire, in this new role as a consultant. There's a lot of talented players in the squad, some of whom I know well from my time within the playing ranks. I'm very excited to have this opportunity and to hopefully supporting the Bears on our journey to becoming a team that consistently challenges for trophies again," Trott said in a statement.

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket, said: "Jonathan knows exactly what it takes to win trophies with Warwickshire and England. He will be a great support and mentor to the players and he could play a significant role in developing several members of the squad. "Since finishing his playing career at Edgbaston in 2018, Jonathan has also gone away and built a strong coaching portfolio, which has included county cricket with Kent and home and overseas series with England. We're very happy to have him back with the Bears," he added. (ANI)

