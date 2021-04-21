Left Menu

Soccer-Mediapro founder Roures calls for public Perez apology

Founder of Spanish television company Mediapro Jaume Roures has called on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to publicly acknowledge he made a mistake with the Super League. "I don't think that football people could be any happier after the last 48 hours," Roures told Radio Marca on Wednesday. "Florentino (Perez) comes out of this really damaged.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:26 IST
Soccer-Mediapro founder Roures calls for public Perez apology

Founder of Spanish television company Mediapro Jaume Roures has called on Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to publicly acknowledge he made a mistake with the Super League. Perez was named chairman of the project when it was announced on Sunday, however by Wednesday it was left in tatters as nine of the 12 founding clubs withdrew their support for the breakaway.

Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli conceded that the project could no longer proceed, leaving Real and Barcelona as the only clubs initially involved to speak out following the collapse of the idea. "I don't think that football people could be any happier after the last 48 hours," Roures told Radio Marca on Wednesday.

"Florentino (Perez) comes out of this really damaged. He needs to come out and admit he was wrong as a minimum. I guess he'll be reflecting on it deeply because he's the brainchild and face of the shambles. Barca should come out and declare their position, too. "They didn't have anything arranged with TV companies or sponsors. That's why he did that ridiculous presentation on El Chiringuito (television show). If not, you'd hold a press conference, as opposed to going to some second rate television channel.

"Florentino has confused the Bernabeu Director's Box with football, but real life is more complex." Roures, whose company owns the television rights in Spain to La Liga, the Champions League and the Europa League, was also critical of the decision making as to which teams were invited in as founders.

"When I've told different clubs that this (extra) money doesn't exist, they don't believe me. There's some people who think they're demigods and that they can do what they like," he said. "Exactly how have Arsenal managed to get in there and throw Sevilla out of Europe's top competition?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. working to add $300 million in civilian aid to Afghanistan -Blinken

The Biden administration is working with Congress to provide an additional 300 million in civilian assistance to Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.The aid is being made available now to demonstrate our e...

Looks horrible but you have to give credit to curators: Warner on Chepauk pitch

Despite winning the game against Punjab Kings comfortably by nine wickets here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has branded the pitch horrible. Warner-led side registered their first win of the 2021 IP...

Ohio authorities probe fatal police shooting of Black teenage girl

State investigators in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday were probing the fatal police shooting of a Black teenage girl in a confrontation caught on body-camera footage that appeared to show her lunging at two people with a knife.The incident on...

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage cross 13.22 cr doses

The total COVID-19 vaccinations across the country have crossed more than the 13.22 crore mark on Wednesday, said the Union Health Ministry. According to an official release, more than 21.21 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021