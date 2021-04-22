Left Menu

IPL 2021: Felt like home at RCB since day one, says Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that he has felt at home at the franchise since day one of being here in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-04-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:33 IST
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that he has felt at home at the franchise since day one of being here in India. Maxwell who had a torrid time with the bat in the last few seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has managed to change his fortunes in the ongoing season as he has registered 176 runs in three matches.

"The conditions are a bit different here at the Wankhede. There have been some high scores scored here, so for our batting group, it is going to be exciting if we can get going and continue to add to those high totals. I felt like I have been right at home since day one, the coaching staff have been extremely supportive so have the players, it has been great fun so far," said Maxwell in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. RCB has managed to win all three games in the ongoing season and it will next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

"It is just about taking one of the responsibilities of Virat's shoulders. He has got a lot of things to do out there, to sort of control what fielders need to be at what positions is one thing he does not have to worry about," said Maxwell. Maxwell had played a knock of 78 in RCB's last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and he would be hoping to continue his form.

After the match against KKR, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that Maxwell had taken to RCB like a duck to water. "Maxi has taken to this team like duck to water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. There are areas we can work on. We're not getting ahead of ourselves and not getting over-excited," Kohli had told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

RCB is currently at second place on the IPL points table with 6 points from 3 matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

