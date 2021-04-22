Left Menu

Nadal advances, Fognini defaulted at Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal needed three sets to beat his 111th-ranked opponent in his first match at the Barcelona Open, while Fabio Fognini was disqualified for alleged verbal abuse.Fognini was defaulted while trailing 6-0, 4-4 against qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain, after a line judge told the chair umpire that the ninth-seeded Italian had used foul language.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 22-04-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:47 IST
Nadal advances, Fognini defaulted at Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal needed three sets to beat his 111th-ranked opponent in his first match at the Barcelona Open, while Fabio Fognini was disqualified for alleged verbal abuse.

Fognini was defaulted while trailing 6-0, 4-4 against qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain, after a line judge told the chair umpire that the ninth-seeded Italian had used foul language. Fognini denied wrongdoing and was upset as he left the court, breaking his racket after hitting it at the net post on his way out. “What happened to me was inexplicable,” he told Spanish media. “I'm going to investigate it. I paid for something that I didn't do.” Nadal had to overcome a slow start to defeat Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament. The Spaniard lost the first two games and struggled to hold his serve in the third. He recovered quickly after losing the first set and cruised in the second, then broke early in the third. Nadal will face two-time Barcelona champion Kei Nishikori of Japan, who defeated Cristian Garin of Chile 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-1.

Nadal is seeking a record 12th title in the Barcelona tournament. He won the event six times in its last nine editions. The Barcelona Open was not played last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadal was coming off a three-set loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

Rublev advanced in Barcelona by defeating Federico Gaio 6-4, 6-3, while second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas — who beat Rublev in the Monte Carlo final — cruised past wild-card entry Jaume Munar of Spain 6-0, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Australian Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-0, while Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada rallied to beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-3, 6-0. Diego Schwartzman came from behind to beat American Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Senate committee approves China strategic competition bill; backs enhanced security ties with India

A powerful Senate committee has overwhelmingly approved the key China strategic competition bill which among other things supports the QUAD grouping and enhances security partnership with India.Known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, ...

Indonesia says has not detected further signs of missing submarine

Indonesia has not detected any signs of a submarine that went missing with 53 crew on board, a navy spokesman said on Thursday, after rescuers found an oil slick a day earlier and as neighbouring countries pledged to help.The 44-year-old su...

Odd News Roundup: Mariners learn how not to get stuck in Suez canal; D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs' and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.D.C. marijuana activists stage Joints for Jabs to promote vaccinesJosh Miller walked away from the U.S. capitals convention center on Tuesday with a COVID-19 vaccination and a joint. He was ...

India committed to decarbonising its economy as responsible global citizen: Pradhan

India is committed to decarbonising its economy as a responsible global citizen, though the countrys priorities are different from the developed world, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said. Observing that Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021