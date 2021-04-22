NC leader Omar Abdullah condoles demise of Sitaram Yechury's son
Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday condoled the demise of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury's son due to COVID-19. ''My heart goes out to @SitaramYechury and his family. No words are enough at a time like this but sadly words of sympathy & condolence are all we have to offer. May his son Ashish's soul rest in peace & may the family find strength at this difficult time,'' he said in a tweet.
Ashish, the 35-year-old son of the CPI(M) general secretary, died on Thursday morning at a hospital in Gurgaon after a two-week battle with coronavirus.
