IPL 2021: Mankading a sensitive issue, it doesn't cross my mind, says Boult

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult on Thursday said that 'Mankading' still remains a sensitive issue in the sport and he does not think about it as the final call needs to be taken by the umpire if the batters are advancing too far ahead at the non-striker's end.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:18 IST
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult (Photo/ Mumbai Indians) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult on Thursday said that 'Mankading' still remains a sensitive issue in the sport and he does not think about it as the final call needs to be taken by the umpire if the batters are advancing too far ahead at the non-striker's end. Mumbai Indians has so far played four matches, winning two and losing two. In various matches this season, replays have shown that the non-striker is way out of his crease at the time of the bowler delivering the ball.

"I think it is quite a sensitive issue. From my point of view, it does not really cross my mind, I have other things that I am concentrating on. I am more focused on what I am doing with the ball. I think the umpires have the power and jurisdiction to make a call if someone is advancing too early," said Boult during a virtual press conference on Thursday. During IPL 2019, a huge controversy erupted when then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) skipper Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler via 'Mankading'. Many former cricketers like Shane Warne had slammed Ashwin for this move.

When asked about how less travelling has helped the bowlers in the ongoing edition of the IPL, Boult said: "I think it is enjoyable, it is nice to sit in a room and plan about things. I suppose it is just a result of the conditions in the world at the moment, it's a pretty tough time for a lot of people and we are fortunate enough to play cricket at this time." Talking about playing under Rohit Sharma, Boult said: "I only have one season experience of Rohit being the captain. He has been very successful, with five championships under his name. He is pretty approachable, he backs all the players to execute their skills. He is a very positive guy."

Mumbai Indians will next take on Punjab Kings in the IPL on Friday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and this would be Mumbai's last game in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

