Left Menu

Too much workload detrimental to producing genuine all-rounder: Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Thursday blamed too much workload of the players for the country not producing another genuine all-rounder of great Kapil Devs ilk.Players like Hardik Pandya have been compared with legendary Kapil, the countrys first World Cup-winning captain.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:18 IST
Too much workload detrimental to producing genuine all-rounder: Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Thursday blamed too much workload of the players for the country not producing another genuine all-rounder of great Kapil Dev's ilk.

Players like Hardik Pandya have been compared with legendary Kapil, the country's first World Cup-winning captain. ''It's a very difficult role being an all-rounder. Kapil paaji was someone who could take wickets and score runs. He was the ultimate match-winner for India. But with the amount of workload nowadays, it's very, very difficult,'' Laxman said during a YouTube launch of a book written by Boria Majumdar at ''Tata Literature Live Sports Yatras''.

Without naming Hardik, Laxman said: ''There were some glimpses from some players, because they were focusing a lot on both the skills, ultimately with the amount of workload and matches the Indian team plays in three formats, it's very difficult to manage.

''That player who has the ability to become a genuine all-rounder unfortunately gets injured and he has to compromise or he has to take a decision on either batting or bowling,'' said the former stylish batsman. Coming from a lengthy layoff due to a back surgery, Hardik did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the IPL last season in the UAE. In the ODI series against Australia, Hardik bowled five overs but did not play the ensuing Test series Down Under.

Hardik did not play in the four-match Test series against England earlier this year. He bowled in the subsequent T20I series, but did not do so in the first two ODIs against England. He returned to bowling duties in the final ODI. He has also not bowled for MI in the ongoing IPL season so far. Laxman also said that it was ''not right to compare any sort of all-rounder with the legendary Kapil''.

''I just feel that there can be only one Kapil. It (comparison) will put undue pressure on the player. There can be only one MS Dhoni, or one Sunil Gavaskar.'' Laxman also backed Rishabh Pant to be India's first choice wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup at home in October-November.

''India is spoilt for choices. The way Sanju Samson has batted, kept and led Rajasthan Royals (in ongoing IPL), even though he did not have too much of experience (in captaining) a side.

''Then there's Ishan Kishan. KL Rahul has done well whenever he got the gloves, and batted either top of the order or in the middle.

But somehow I just feel Rishabh Pant is the player whom you should pick for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot. I will definitely go for Pant.

''Not only that he's really improved and impressed everyone with his keeping abilities, but as a left-handed batsman, he's someone who can take away the game from any opposition in any situation in the middle overs,'' he concluded. The 23-year-old Pant, who is currently leading Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL, has played a major role in India's Test series wins against Australia and England with some match-winning knocks earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ACC, Ambuja Cements partner with IIT Madras to develop sustainable building solutions

Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements on Thursday announced their partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M to develop green and sustainable building solutions.As part of that, a collaborative research study will be fi...

IPL 2021: Cummins put us in a position where we had a genuine chance of winning, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan praised the fighting spirit shown by the side against Chennai and said that Pat Cummins with his late onslaught nearly got them over the line against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. At one stage, ...

FEATURE-Indian maids count cost of COVID in testing times

By Roli Srivastava Mumbai, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Indias 50 million domestic workers already had it tough. Now the mostly female force of cooks, cleaners and carers must test negative for coronavirus and get vaccinated to kee...

COVID-19: Rlys to limit entry/exit points at stations in Mumbai

The Railways will limit the number of entry and exit points at stations in Mumbai to prevent unauthorised people from travelling in local trains, as the Maharashtra governments new COVID-19 curbs come into force from Thursday night, an offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021