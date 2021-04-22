Left Menu

German clubs allow quarantine to finish season amid pandemic

German soccer teams will be confined to quarantine training camps so the season can be finished on time after a spate of coronavirus cases sidelined teams and put pressure on the schedule.Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and three second-division clubs have all had to postpone games this month after virus outbreaks in their squads.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:36 IST
German clubs allow quarantine to finish season amid pandemic

German soccer teams will be confined to “quarantine training camps” so the season can be finished on time after a spate of coronavirus cases sidelined teams and put pressure on the schedule.

Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and three second-division clubs have all had to postpone games this month after virus outbreaks in their squads. More cases could mean there's no time to reschedule before the leagues have to close for the European Championship in June.

The German Football League, which oversees the top two men's divisions, said on Thursday it will mandate “quasi quarantine” from May 3, with players and staff allowed to spend time only at home or at club facilities. From May 12, they'll move into a “quarantine training camp” shut off from the outside world for the last two rounds of games.

The Bundesliga is due to end on May 22 but more time is needed to hold promotion-relegation playoffs before teams release players for Euro 2020.

Hertha has had to postpone three games and cancel team training for two weeks after the virus spread through the squad, with coach Pal Dardai among those infected. That means a busy schedule for a team which is facing possible relegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

ACC, Ambuja Cements partner with IIT Madras to develop sustainable building solutions

Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements on Thursday announced their partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M to develop green and sustainable building solutions.As part of that, a collaborative research study will be fi...

IPL 2021: Cummins put us in a position where we had a genuine chance of winning, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan praised the fighting spirit shown by the side against Chennai and said that Pat Cummins with his late onslaught nearly got them over the line against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. At one stage, ...

FEATURE-Indian maids count cost of COVID in testing times

By Roli Srivastava Mumbai, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Indias 50 million domestic workers already had it tough. Now the mostly female force of cooks, cleaners and carers must test negative for coronavirus and get vaccinated to kee...

COVID-19: Rlys to limit entry/exit points at stations in Mumbai

The Railways will limit the number of entry and exit points at stations in Mumbai to prevent unauthorised people from travelling in local trains, as the Maharashtra governments new COVID-19 curbs come into force from Thursday night, an offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021