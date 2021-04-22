Left Menu

Too much workload detrimental to producing genuine all-rounder: Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Thursday said the heavy workload of modern-day cricketers is becoming a major hurdle in the countrys hunt for an all-rounder who can be comparable to the legendary Kapil Dev.Players like Hardik Pandya have been compared with Kapil, the countrys first World Cup-winning captain.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 18:24 IST
Too much workload detrimental to producing genuine all-rounder: Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Thursday said the heavy workload of modern-day cricketers is becoming a major hurdle in the country's hunt for an all-rounder who can be comparable to the legendary Kapil Dev.

Players like Hardik Pandya have been compared with Kapil, the country's first World Cup-winning captain. But Laxman feels it is not easy for anyone to match up with both the bat and ball given the workload. ''It's a very difficult role being an all-rounder. Kapil paaji was someone who could take wickets and score runs. He was the ultimate match-winner for India. But with the amount of workload nowadays, it's very, very difficult,'' Laxman said during the YouTube launch of a book written by Boria Majumdar at the ''Tata Literature Live Sports Yatras''.

Without naming Hardik, Laxman said: ''There were some glimpses from some players, because they were focusing a lot on both the skills, ultimately with the amount of workload and matches the Indian team plays in three formats, it's very difficult to manage.

''That player who has the ability to become a genuine all-rounder unfortunately gets injured and he has to compromise or he has to take a decision on either batting or bowling,'' said the former stylish batsman. Coming back from a lengthy layoff due to a back surgery, Hardik did not bowl for Mumbai Indians in the IPL last season in the UAE. In the ODI series against Australia, Hardik bowled five overs but did not play the ensuing Test series Down Under.

Hardik did not play in the four-match Test series against England earlier this year. He bowled in the subsequent T20I series, but did not do so in the first two ODIs against England. He returned to bowling duties in the final ODI. He has also not bowled for MI in the ongoing IPL season so far. Laxman also said that it was ''not right to compare any sort of all-rounder with the legendary Kapil''.

''I just feel that there can be only one Kapil. It (comparison) will put undue pressure on the player. There can be only one MS Dhoni, or one Sunil Gavaskar.'' Laxman also backed Rishabh Pant to be India's first choice wicketkeeper for the T20 World Cup at home in October-November.

''India is spoilt for choices. The way Sanju Samson has batted, kept and led Rajasthan Royals (in ongoing IPL), even though he did not have too much of experience (in captaining) a side.

''Then there's Ishan Kishan. KL Rahul has done well whenever he got the gloves, and batted either top of the order or in the middle.

But somehow I just feel Rishabh Pant is the player whom you should pick for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot. I will definitely go for Pant.

''Not only that he's really improved and impressed everyone with his keeping abilities, but as a left-handed batsman, he's someone who can take away the game from any opposition in any situation in the middle overs,'' he concluded. The 23-year-old Pant, who is currently leading Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL, has played a major role in India's Test series wins against Australia and England with some match-winning knocks earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050, Bolsonaro says

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, in the most ambitious goal set by the far-right leader who appears to be changing his position on the environment. Speaking at a summ...

Czech government sees re-opening of shops, some services on May 3

The Czech Republic will reopen shops, markets and some services from May 3 if the current favourable trend in the COVID-19 pandemic persists, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Thursday.Havlicek said on Twitter after a government meet...

SCBA moves SC, says HCs best suited to deal COVID-19 issues at local levels

A lawyers body Thursday moved the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of prevailing grim pandemic situation in the country, urging it to allow various high courts to deal with the COVID-19 related issues at local level saying...

PM Modi to hold meetings on COVID situation on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of meetings on Friday, including one with chief ministers of states with high burden of COVID-19 cases. Official sources said he will review the COVID-19-related situation in an internal meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021