STORIES ON THE WRIE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-PUNJAB-PREVIEW IPL: MI seeks consistency; Punjab eyes return to winning ways Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Mumbai Indians would be aiming to address their batting woes to achieve consistency while Punjab Kings would be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match here on Friday.

SPO-BOX-WC-YOUTH-LD IND Boxing: Four Indian women boxers clinch gold medals at youth world championship New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) It was gold rush for India at boxing's youth world championships in Kielce, Poland on Thursday with four women pugilists notching up top finishes after stunningly dominant summit performances.

SPO-WREST-OLY-IND-TEAM Sushil ignored, Amit picked ahead of Mann for wrestling's final Olympic qualifier New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Former Asian champion Amit Dhankar (74kg) on Thursday replaced national gold-medallist Sandeep Mann in the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming World Olympic Qualifying Tournament, signalling the end of the road for veteran Sushil Kumar.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-ICC-TOURNAMENTS IPL's 'Cluster Caravan' format can be used for T20 WC in India, hints ICC's head of bio-safety New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The twin city 'Cluster Caravan' format being used by the BCCI in the ongoing IPL could be the template for the ICC during the T20 World Cup the country is hosting in October-November, feels the global governing body's bio-safety head Dave Musker.

SPO-SAI-COACH-SUSPENSION SAI suspends coach for alleged sexual assault on minor New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India on Thursday suspended a Project Officer-turned coach employed by it with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry after he was arrested for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

SPO-F1-COVID-HAMILTON-INDIA F1 ace Lewis Hamilton prays for COVID-hit India London, Apr 22 (PTI) Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has expressed his concerns about the alarming COVID-19 situation in India.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-FCGOA-PREVIEW FC Goa to play fresh legs against Persepolis FC in ACL second leg match Margao, Apr 22 (PTI) Debutants FC Goa will have another chance to make an impression against fancied Persepolis FC when they face the Iranian side in the second leg Group E league match of the AFC Champions League here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-FLEMING Fleming credits shift in attitude to CSK's IPL turnaround Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has attributed the team's turnaround, after the flop show in last IPL, to a shift in attitude and addition of some key personnel.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-MORGAN It's a matter of time before something comes together: Morgan on his poor form Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) His poor run of scores notwithstanding, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan remains unfazed and says it's a ''matter of time'' before he fires in the ongoing IPL.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MORGAN-FINE KKR skipper Morgan fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during his team's IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-GAIKWAD-NGIDI Du Plessis makes my job easier, says CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Young Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad says Faf du Plessis' ability to play innovative shots and take on the bowlers makes ''my job easier'' at the other end.

SPO-VIRUS-CRI-FLEMING-DHONI-PARENTS COVID-19 situation in Dhoni's family under control, will monitor: CSK coach Fleming Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said the franchise will ''monitor'' the condition of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's parents, who are being treated at a private hospital in Ranchi after testing positive for COVID-19.

SPO-BOX-RUSSIA-IND Amit Panghal in semis of boxing tourney in Russia New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Olympic-bound world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) was assured of at least a bronze at the Governor's Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia after he advanced to the semifinals but five other Indian boxers bowed out following opening round losses.

SPO-CRI-IPL-BOULT We would like to have more runs on the board: Boult to MI's middle-order Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) In a message to Mumbai Indians' misfiring middle-order, pacer Trent Boult on Thursday said the bowlers would like to have more runs on the board in their upcoming IPL matches.

SPO-CRI-LAXMAN Too much workload detrimental to producing genuine all-rounder: Laxman Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Thursday blamed too much workload of the players for the country not producing another genuine all-rounder of great Kapil Dev's ilk.

SPO-VIRUS-IOA-ADVICE Fear of COVID-19 infection, please be careful in planning foreign training: IOA to NSFs New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday urged national federations to be ''conscious and careful'' while planning foreign training and competitions for their athletes given the widespread ''fear'' of COVID-19 infection.

SPO-SAILING-OLY-IND Not expecting much from Olympics, need to have cool mind like Dhoni: sailor Saravanan New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Olympics-bound sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan on Thursday said they would be taking part in the upcoming Tokyo Games without much expectations, treating it as just a learning exercise.

SPO-GOLF-IND-GANGJEE Gangjee has a disappointing start in Kansai Open in Japan Kobe (Japan), Apr 22 (PTI) Rahil Gangjee got off to a disappointing start with a 2-over 73 in the opening round of the Kansai Open Golf Championship, a part of Japan Golf Tour.

