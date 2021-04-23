Left Menu

Coach Kovac's "finishers" pushing Monaco's title challenge

Monaco coach Niko Kovac refers to players on the bench as finishers who can settle close games rather than substitutes, and they are serving him well in an increasingly tense title race.The fact Monaco is is contention for a league and cup double is down to the way Kovac has rotated his players regardless of status, including star striker Wissam Ben Yedder.Although Monaco is in third place, Kovacs side is playing better soccer than leader Lille, Paris Saint-Germain or Lyon, the other close title rivals.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 23-04-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 13:15 IST
Coach Kovac's "finishers" pushing Monaco's title challenge

Monaco coach Niko Kovac refers to players on the bench as ''finishers'' who can settle close games rather than substitutes, and they are serving him well in an increasingly tense title race.

The fact Monaco is is contention for a league and cup double is down to the way Kovac has rotated his players regardless of status, including star striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Although Monaco is in third place, Kovac's side is playing better soccer than leader Lille, Paris Saint-Germain or Lyon, the other close title rivals. Monaco has beaten Paris Saint-Germain twice and lost only once in 22 games overall ahead of Sunday's trip to Angers. Lille, which visits Lyon on Sunday night, leads PSG by one point, Monaco by two and Lyon by three. PSG kicks matters off on Saturday with an awkward trip to midtable Metz.

With only four games left after this weekend, the race is too close to call. But Monaco has strong momentum with its leading players in excellent form despite not always playing.

Ben Yedder was the league's co-top scorer with PSG's Kylian Mbappe last season, but that hasn't stopped Kovac leaving him out. Rather than sulk, as other established star players might, Ben Yedder has responded to the challenge with a flurry of goals in recent games.

Attacking midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has emerged from a hugely frustrating start to the season to become the league's most dangerous passer.

Kovac has managed Golovin brilliantly, gradually bringing the best back out of the player who lit up Russia's World Cup campaign in 2018 with his quick feet, skill and vision. Since returning from a hamstring injury which kept him out for over three months, he has been used in an impact role. Golovin has netted a useful four goals but his eight assists in just 819 minutes of play is easily the best ratio in the league. By comparison, PSG winger Angel Di Maria's eight assists have come from 1,607 minutes on the field, according to league statistics.

''He can play on both sides or as a No. 10 (playmaker)'' Kovac said of Golovin, who also takes corners and free kicks.

No wonder Ben Yedder and the burly Kevin Volland, who joined this season from Germany's Bundesliga, are scoring regularly.

Ben Yedder has 17 league goals and Volland, who has excellent movement for a center forward, has 15. That puts them just behind Lyon's Memphis Depay (18) and the ever-prolific Mbappe (23). Furthermore they have provided nine assists between them, underlining the unselfish bond binding Kovac's side.

''They are pushing the other players to surpass themselves, they bring something extra,'' Kovac said. Perhaps his most unselfish player, in terms of how often he plays when compared to his high ability, is forward Stevan Jovetic.

He was considered among the brightest talents in Italy's Serie A from 2011-13 when he netted 27 goals in 58 games for Fiorentina. But his form dipped following a high-profile Premier League move to Manchester City, where the pressure of expectation sometimes weighed on him. Jovetic's velvet touch, astute passing and cool finishing make him an exceptionally good player for Kovac to bring on late in games, and he has chipped in with six goals.

''His situation isn't easy. Kevin and Wissam score a lot, but he never gives up,'' Kovac said. ''He knows I count on him because he can change the course of a game.'' The way Monaco's ''finishers'' share between them has made Kovac's side a force in the second half of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Serbia, Kosovo must work harder to normalise relations, Germany says

Germany urged Serbia and Kosovo to make more efforts to reach progress in talks about a normalisation of their relationship, more than 20 years after Belgrade lost control of its former southern province in 1999.It is the right time to cont...

Bombay HC takes suo motu cognizance of Nashik Oxygen leak incident

The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Nashik Oxygen leak incident in which 24 people lost their lives. The court has asked the state government to file a reply on it.As many as 24 people died in the oxygen tanker leakag...

Hong Kong stocks gain as healthcare, tech shares jump

Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, led by tech and healthcare plays amid signs of a flare-up in coronavirus in some Asian countries. The Hang Seng index rose 1.1, to 29,078.75, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.2, to 11,067.84 point...

Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sources

Deutsche Bank has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021