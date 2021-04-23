Left Menu

Sharma, Bhullar card 69 each after Sandhu's 66 in Spain

PTI | Grancanaria | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:25 IST
Sharma, Bhullar card 69 each after Sandhu's 66 in Spain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar completed their opening rounds, carding a matching one-under 69 to lie T-88 at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open here.

While Ajeetesh Sandhu, who had fired a sizzling four-under 66, and SSP Chawrasia (74), had completed their rounds at Meloneras Golf Club, Sharma and Bhullar were at three-under through 11 holes and even par through 12 on Thursday.

Dutchman Joost Luiten and Joachim B Hansen set the early target of 7-under 63 and despite the wind, later on, Max Kieffer, who lost a five-hole play-off last week, and Robin Roussel joined them at the top with 63s. Making the leaderboard even more crowded were seven others at 5-under.

Sharma was three-under in the front nine and then eight straight pars brought him to the closing hole, the ninth, at three-under. But a crippling double bogey on Par-4 ninth set him back to one-under.

Bhullar, on the other hand, had three birdies against two bogeys, while Chawrasia struggled through with two birdies against six bogeys.

Luiten, multiple winners on European, but who has not tasted success since winning Oman Open in 2018, started with seven-under 65 which included an ace on 15th.

Hansen, who had his breakthrough win at Joburg Open in November 2020, shot a superb seven-under 65 that had four birdies on back nine, where he started, and an eagle-birdie on fourth and fifth.

Roussel had eight birdies against one bogey, while Kieffer had nine birdies and a double on Par-4 eighth hole.

Last week's winner, John Catlin shot three-under 67 and was T-42.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 75.01 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 75.01 provisional against US dollar....

Boniek says Euro 2020 games moved to Seville, St. Petersburg

Polands group games at the European Championship have been moved to Seville and St. Petersburg, the president of the countrys soccer federation said Friday.The post from Zbigniew Bonieks official Twitter account came while he was attending ...

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45; Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35.

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45 Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35....

Thousands mourn Chad's Deby, rebels say their command hit by air strike

Thousands of people gathered in the main square in Chads capital NDjamena on Friday for the funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose death while leading his troops against a rebel offensive has thrown the country into crisis.Mourners include...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021